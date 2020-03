Samsung has added to its line of wireless speakers with the new YA-SBR510. There's sparse info, but it looks to be a bigger, newer version of the BS900 we showed you last year. It's got both Bluetooth and line-in connectivity so you can play music from almost any source. There's also the YA-SD210 cradle, much smaller and designed only for Samsung PMPs—the P2, T10 and S3—but also acting as a speaker. The SBR510 is available in Korea at first for around US$220. [Akihabaranews]