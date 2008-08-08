Generally speaking, refrigerators are not all that exciting unless you're packing in a draught beer system or it is camouflaged for secret office drink parties. However, Sub-Zero models are usually loaded with all kinds of useful features, and their newest model is no exception. It features a NASA designed filtration system that replenishes the air every 20 minutes while eliminating bacteria, odors, and microscopic contaminants. That means food will stay fresher for a longer period of time (and your fridge won't smell like an open sewer). The Built-In Fridge series is slated for a fall release in an array of styles, but no pricing details have been announced.
Sub-Zero Fridge Uses NASA Air-Purification Technology to Keep Foods Fresh
Trending Stories Right Now
9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag
As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.