Sub-Zero Fridge Uses NASA Air-Purification Technology to Keep Foods Fresh

Generally speaking, refrigerators are not all that exciting unless you're packing in a draught beer system or it is camouflaged for secret office drink parties. However, Sub-Zero models are usually loaded with all kinds of useful features, and their newest model is no exception. It features a NASA designed filtration system that replenishes the air every 20 minutes while eliminating bacteria, odors, and microscopic contaminants. That means food will stay fresher for a longer period of time (and your fridge won't smell like an open sewer). The Built-In Fridge series is slated for a fall release in an array of styles, but no pricing details have been announced.



[Sub-Zero via BKDI]