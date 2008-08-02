How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Study Finds That Most People Solve Gadget Problems with Hurling, Drinking

This just in! Malfunctioning technology causes anger! That's according to a new British survey, which finds that 73% of people have hurled a gadget in a fit or gage, while 75% admit to swearing or losing their temper. A really desperate 10% admits to turning to booze when their gadget isn't working. Only 10%?

I actually find it kind of strange that there's only a 2% difference between getting angry and swearing to flinging your mobile phone across the room when it locks up. Is it really that small a leap from anger to wanton destructing and hissy fits? And I'd also like to know what percentage of people who drank when they couldn't get their computer working ended up figuring out the problem and fixing it while hammered. I bet it's a larger percentage than you'd think!

How's about you guys? Does malfunctioning tech piss you off, drive you to drink or leave you as calm as pigs in an Israeli slaughterhouse? [Pocket Lint via PSFK]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles