Here's an idea. Pick up a Street Fighter edition iPod nano. (We recommend Chun Li.) Then have it engraved "From Chun Li, thanks for being there through a difficult time." Bring it to school (don't let the teacher see it, of course) and bust it out at the lunch table nonchalantly, "What's this? Oh, just a little something I picked up from my girlfriend."

Damn I wish Gizmodo had a lunch table. [Etchstar and Capcom via Kotaku]