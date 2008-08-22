Straw Lamp Seems Like a Sucky Art Project (In a Good Way)

If you've got 1,500 straws lying around the house—and i mean, who doesn't—then boy do we have the project for you! The straw lamp can be a unique addition to your decor throuh what looks like a few hours of work that requires little to no coordination. (Essentially, you stick the straws into a cylindrical mesh and after repeating several times you get this neato lamp.) Bonus points to anyone who fits a forty in the middle and links all the straws for a good group suckfest. [addicted2decorating via gearfuse]