Steve Jobs Started the Popped Collar Trend

A man ahead of his time, Steve Jobs not only developed the first iPhone circuit board prototype more than 20 years ago (though Woz did all the work), he pioneered the popped collar trend that's sweeping tanning salons, batting cages, and car modding shops everywhere. DBags everywhere salute you, sir. [Natuba]

Note: We've seen that picture a million times but only noticed the popped collar when Natuba pointed it out. It's likely that our eye was drawn to Woz's nifty Apple belt buckle.

The magnificent bastard also rated Steve's current attire, and what do you know, the conclusion hasn't changed in over 20 years.

