Steve Jobs Bobblehead iPhone Dock Brings A Jobsnote To Your Desk In Creepiest Way Possible

Apparently not satisfied with keeping Bobble Steve confined to an app inside the phone, an intrepid bobblehead sculptor has constructed this mighty fine looking iPhone dock, complete with a super-detailed Steve-o frozen in "keynote reveal" stance. No word on whether Bobble Jobs's focused product announcement energies will interfere with any radio or magnetic fields on your desk, but just looking at this I'm having to fight back the urge to liveblog something...anything!. See a couple more shots of this masterpiece in progress after the jump.


In the rear there's video and audio outs, as well as a view of Steve's trademark Levis:

Bravo sir, bravo. [Mii Sculptures - Thanks, Miles!]

