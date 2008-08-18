Stephen Colbert Isn't Afraid of the iPhone's Kill Switch

What's the #1 threat facing America? According to pundit Stephen Colbert, it's the hateable iPhone. After discovering it has a kill switch to remotely remove malicious apps, the phone went straight to the top of Colbert's Threat Down list—even edging out bears. He says the switch is designed to "kill you", and though that may be wrong for now, you never know what Steve Jobs is cooking up in Cupertino. But Stephen isn't afraid of death; he stares the iPhone down Clint Eastwood-style—until his mum calls. Oh, he also trashes Zunes and shows us his feminine side with that SATC ringtone. Clip above. [Colbert Report]