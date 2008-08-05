'Steampunk' Watch Sullies Steampunk's Good Name

I'm not sure if steampunk is currently cool or if it's played out or if it's still "underground," but I do know one thing: this "steampunk" watch takes everything crappy about the aesthetic and includes nothing that makes it cool. It's a lame-looking watch on a boring leather cuff with some gears randomly attached around it. No one in some alternate-Victorian future-past would be caught dead wearing something so half-assed. If you're going to do it, do it properly, with the adornments looking like they're necessary to make the thing run. Put some effort in, people. [eBay via Coolest Gadgets]