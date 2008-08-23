Star Wars Mini-Lightsaber Requires Obligatory 'Swooosh' Mouth Effects

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to the manufacturer, this US$45 Star Wars USB Lightsaber, which connects to the USB port to charge up its battery and glows in the dark with a blue light, is "a lamp". Sure. Whatever. We see it and the only thing we can imagine is a mini-Jedi mini-duel to mini-death, doing mouth sound effects. And actually, it's not that mini, as the image of people battling with two of these shows:

A desktop USB lamp styled like a lightsabre.
• When it is plugged-in the lightsabre will charge-up.
• Press the bronze button on the lightsabre's hilt to activate the light.
• The lightsabre can be removed from its USB powered dock and used as a mini Star Wars toy.
• The light emitted is a subtle one in full daylight but pop it in the dark and it looks totally awesome.
• Requires a USB port.
• Suitable for ages 8 years+.
• Size: 33 x 6cm.

Jason, get ready. [I Want One of Those via Coolest Gadgets]

