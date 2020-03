In the spirit of the Griffin Evolve, Smart Technology has released modular speakers that connect to your iPod/iPhone and can be stacked or spread however you'd like. Stack all three parts into the sky, or just lay 'em on your desk. Hell, if you're so bold, lay one and stack one. We're not here to tell you how to live your life, and for US$129, you should at least get a say in this very small piece of the human experience. [PBTeen via 7Gadgets]