Spy Kite Flies High to Capture Low Blows

Any child older than seven knows that there are times when ground surveillance just won't do. And while we're waiting for the best airborne military concepts to be democratised to our Wal-mart toy aisle, we'll have to settle on the Spy Kite. This "high performance" fiberglass-framed kite packs a digital camera capable of taking shots from 24 metres in the air.

When downloaded to a computer, these shots will probably reveal that, among other things, it's very difficult to take pictures from 24 metres in the air with a kite. Still, it looks like a solid gift that can teach kids the value of extortion at a young age—if only you could capture exposed genitalia from the air without a proper zoom. [GadgetShop via GeekAlerts]