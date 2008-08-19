Sprint's New Flip Phones: Sanyo Katana Eclipse and Motorola RAZR VE20

As revealed in that leaked Sprint roadmap from last month, Sanyo's Katana Eclipse and the RAZR VE20 become real phones today. The Eclipse is replacing the DLX, and it's headline gimmick feature is that the sides light up, rave style. And the VE20 is an, um, RAZR, but slightly less loathsome than usual.

They've both got 3G, Sprint's usual lineup of GPS Navigation, TV, Music Store, Email (which is inexplicably light years ahead of Verizon or AT&T's clients and fairly usable if you can do the T9 thing), etc. The VE20's big feature is the NFL Live package, which has live streaming audio of every game, and in November, video of eight NFL network games. Of the two, the VE20 wins because the UI and screen are much nicer, and they're both US$99 with two-year contract and rebates. But overall these are pretty standard consumer-y flip phones, nothing that'll surprise you.

Accelerate your mobile world with MOTORAZR VE20, a high-performing, high-value device that runs on the blazing-fast nationwide Sprint Mobile Broadband Network. MOTORAZR VE20 offers one-touch access to its music player, text inbox and menu controls from its vivid external display to create a dynamic multimedia experience. MOTORAZR VE20 provides easy access to Sprint-exclusive content, including NFL Mobile Live, a new application that brings the excitement of the game right to your wireless phone. Offered free to Sprint customers with a data plan, NFL Mobile Live features live audio broadcast of all NFL regular season games, live audio/video stream of eight NFL Network games (beginning in November 2008,) exclusive team content and exclusive video highlights*. Additional features of MOTORAZR VE20 include Sprint Music Store for quick and easy over-the-air song downloads*,**, Sprint TV with extensive live and on demand programming*, stereo Bluetooth® wireless technology***, a microSD™ card slot and a 2.0 MP camera.

ENTERTAINMENT AND PERSONALIZATION

• NFL Mobile Live providing live audio broadcasts of all NFL regular season games, live audio/video stream of 8 NFL Network games (starting in November 2008,) live 24/7 stream of the NFL Network, exclusive team content, exclusive video highlights from all games and fantasy tools*

• Sprint TV® with an extensive selection of live and on-demand programming*

• Sprint Music StoreSM offering over-the-air downloads of full-length songs*,**

• Sprint Radio with more than 150 channels *

• Built-in media player with microSD card slot

• Integrated 2.0 megapixel camera and video camcorder

• Sprint Picture MailSM and Video Mail*

• Picture caller ID on the internal colour display*

• Downloadable Java® applications, games, ringtones and wallpaper*

PRODUCTIVITY

• Sprint Navigation with GPS-enabled audio and visual turn-by-turn driving directions, one-click traffic rerouting and more than 10 million local listings*

• Live Search for Sprint, powered by Microsoft®, provides easy access to directory information, interactive maps and one-touch click to call access*

• Integrated stereo Bluetooth wireless technology***

• Sprint Mobile Email for access to POP3 email including AOL®, Yahoo!®, Gmail® and corporate email*

• Text messaging, Instant Messaging and Voice SMS*

• Wireless Backup to manage the contacts list in the event that the phone is lost, stolen or damaged

• High quality speakerphone

• Productivity Tools: Alarm clock, Calendar, Calculator, World Clock and more

SPECIFICATIONS

• Dimensions: 2.0" x 3.9" x 0.6"; 3.5 oz

• Internal Display: 2.2" 262K-colour TFT (240 x 320 pixels)

• External Display: 1.6" 65K-colour CSTN (120 x 60 pixels)

• Standard battery: Lithium ion battery provides up to approximately 4.0 hours of talk time****

Katana Eclipse by SANYO is Sprint's first multimedia phone to combine unique lighting effects with the advanced speeds and features of the Sprint Mobile Broadband Network. The innovative and fun illumination capability allows the user to assign lighting effects to specific callers as well as alerts and messages. Katana Eclipse offers a host of advanced features including live and on-demand TV, over-the-air song downloads, integrated GPS navigation, web browsing, and gaming. The microSDHC Memory card slot supports cards up to 8GB to hold songs, pictures, video, and contact back-up. Additional features include a built-in speakerphone, stereo Bluetooth® technology, external music navigation controls and an internal antenna. The attractive and slim phone easily slips into a pocket or purse.

ENTERTAINMENT AND PERSONALIZATION

• 40 different lighting effects that can be assigned to callers, messages, alerts, and playing music including blink, pulse, echo, and multi-colour patterns

• Built-in MP3 player with MicroSDHC card slot supporting up to 8GB (256MB card included)

• 1.3MP camera with 12x zoom and video camcorder

• Sprint TV® with an extensive selection of live and on-demand programming

• Sprint Music StoreSM offering over-the-air downloads of full-length songs

• Sprint Radio with more than 150 channels

• Downloadable screen savers, ring tones, applications and games

PRODUCTIVITY

• Sprint Navigation with GPS-enabled audio and visual turn-by-turn driving directions, one-click traffic

rerouting and more than 10 million local listings

• Sprint Mobile Email for access to POP3 email including AOL, Yahoo!, Gmail as well as corporate email

• Integrated Stereo Bluetooth

• High-quality speakerphone

• Text and SMS Voice Messaging capable

• Voice-activated dialing

• Wireless Backup to manage contacts list in the event that the phone is lost, stolen or damaged

• Restrict and Lock allows the user to set limits on when and how the device is used

• Built-in productivity tools including a calendar, scheduler, to-do list, world clock, calculator, stopwatch

and alarm clock

• Internal phone book holds up to 500 name entries (700 phone numbers, 1,000 email and 500 Web addresses)

SPECIFICATIONS

• Dimensions: 3.6" x 1.9" x 0.7"; Weight: 3.4 oz.

• Internal display: 2.0" 65K colour TFT LCD (176x220); External display: 1.0"

• Standard battery: Rechargeable lithium ion (LiIon) battery provides up to 4.6 hours continuous talk time