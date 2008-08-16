Sprint Instinct Application Updates Go Live

If you're rolling with the Instinct, you might have already noticed your applications prompting you for an update. If they haven't yet, they will soon. Some of the app improvements include a less sucky browsing experience on Yahoo, Hotmail, Best Buy and YouTube; faster, more responsive Sprint TV/radio; performance improvements for the Music Store; less crashy Picture Mail; and a bunch of other fixes. Deep down, we were kinda hoping they'd replace the browser outright. [Instinct Insight via Mobile Burn]