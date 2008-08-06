Sprint Finally Makes Good On 3G Data Capping

Sprint's finally pulled the trigger on their data capping policy, limiting users to 5GB a month or 300MB while on off-network roaming. Our tipster says the note after the jump appeared on his most recent bill, and will start the cappage in 30 days. They now join the Verizon and AT&T networks at 5GB, but Sprint is still our favourite for field work on the go.

"Effective in 30 days, Sprint reserves the right to limit throughput speeds or amount of data transferred and to deny, terminate, modify, or suspend service if usage exceeds 5 GB/month in total or 300 MB/month while roaming off network."

