Sprint '08-'09 Roadmap Leaked, Shows New Push-to-Talk Blackberry 8350i

Sprint's plans for the next 16 months or so hit the web today, and they pack news of a new BlackBerry, the 8350i. The stout new BB looks to be based on the Curve, with Wi-Fi and GPS along with Direct Connect push-to-talk support without a massive external antenna, which explains the portliness. Looks like a nice offering if your work requires you to be chirpin' at all times, but sadly it doesn't hit until Q4 2009. The rest is a mish-mash of low-end and workgrade gear, which is for your perusal below.



