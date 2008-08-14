Spherical Washing Machine Saves Space and Aching Backs

It may not be as inconspicuous as the laundry lounge chair, but this Sfera spherical washing machine design does have a few notable advantages. First off, it is compact and it can be tucked away in the corner of a bathroom. Second, its rotating spherical tank makes unloading a breeze. All you need to do is turn it over and undo the hatch. The problem is that the Sfera doesn't appear to be viable in its current form. Issues like how the machine would work and whether or not it would be safe to wall mount are not addressed. Still, the concept is intriguing.

[Product Design Forums via The Design Blog]