Speedo Now Selling LZR Racer Swim Suit to the Public, U.S. Whale Sightings Way Up

Even though Speedo is now selling its controversial LZR Racer swim suit to the general public for US$550, we doubt the beer bellies at the local community swimming pool are going to spontaneously turn into a congregation of eight gold medal-winning Olympians any time soon. In fact, here at the Gizmodo weekend desk Jesus and I agree that instead of creating a slew of Michael Phelps copy-cats, a readily available LZR will probably just make poolside look like the walrus exhibit down at the aquarium.

For serious swimmers, here's some serious info about this next gen suit. It was designed with input from NASA, and the fabric is touted as the "world's lightest swim fabric." The seams are ultrasonically welded together and the Hyrdo Form Compression system holds the swimmer's abdomen and other bits at an optimal position for streamlining. The suit is made up off three pieces, which were cut from a three-dimensional pattern to hug the body more closely. Word on the street is it takes about 15 minutes or so to squeeze into this marvel of modern swimming pool engineering.

The suit is available for pre-order now at Speedo, and ships in October. [Speedo via Uncrate]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
