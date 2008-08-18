How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Specs and Prices for Lenovo's Ideapad S9 Lite Notebook Hits Web

Lenovo recently went official with details on the upcoming Ideapad S10 ultra-portable notebook, and now there's data on a little brother version, the S9 Lite. The S9 will have a slightly smaller screen, at 8.9-inches, with a 300-kilopixel webcam, 512MB of RAM and a 4GB SSD. It's got the same Atom N270 and 945 GSE chipset, though, so it sounds very much like its bigger S10 brother, and comes with Linux and a "multitouch function" trackpad. In three colours, the diminutive PC will cost you US$370 upon launch in Hong Kong. [UMPCFever via Engadget]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
