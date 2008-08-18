Specs and Prices for Lenovo's Ideapad S9 Lite Notebook Hits Web

Lenovo recently went official with details on the upcoming Ideapad S10 ultra-portable notebook, and now there's data on a little brother version, the S9 Lite. The S9 will have a slightly smaller screen, at 8.9-inches, with a 300-kilopixel webcam, 512MB of RAM and a 4GB SSD. It's got the same Atom N270 and 945 GSE chipset, though, so it sounds very much like its bigger S10 brother, and comes with Linux and a "multitouch function" trackpad. In three colours, the diminutive PC will cost you US$370 upon launch in Hong Kong. [UMPCFever via Engadget]