How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Speck SeeThru iPhone 3G Hard Case is its Own Movie-Viewing Stand

Speck's See Thru Hard Shell case for the iPhone 3G is one of the few cases I've seen that makes me go "Oh, interesting" instead of "bah, nonsense." Firstly because it's simple, just snapping in two polycarbonate parts around the sides and rear of the phone, with rubberised grips so it doesn't slip out of your mitts. Secondly, when you've snapped it in two, one half remains snugly on the phone while the other half acts as a stand, perfect for impromptu movie viewing. And that's just neat. It's in a variety of colours for US$30. [Product page via Slipperybrick]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles