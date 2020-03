The speakingObject is a voice-synthesising board that's easily tweaked with two buttons and a typical three-axis accelerometer. What's that mean? You get a completely original, vaguely human techno-ready track with the flick of a wrist. And yes, it's only a matter of time before some tripped-out a'hole at a concert is doing this right next to you while waving his iLighter high in the air. [joerg via bbGadgets]