Space Invaders: The Anniversary Show Commemorates by Blowing Up World Trade Centre

This year Space Invaders is celebrating their 30th anniversary. And over at the Leipzig Games Convention, they're housing an exhibit called Space Invaders: The Anniversary Show to commemorate the event. But a bit surprisingly, one included interactive exhibit labelled "Invaders!" depicts the generally lovable but pesky aliens destroying the Twin Towers. (Because, uhh, how else would you celebrate a video game turning 30?) From the artist:

The World Trade Centre attacks mark a deep cut in our recent history that is still being processed. The French-American artist Douglas Edric Stanley has found an unusual - though obvious - metaphor with his work "Invaders!", which is based on the 1978 arcade original. In his interactive large installation, the players must prevent the catastrophe by controlling the well- known cannon at the lower screen border with their bodies and firing it using arm movements. Like the original, this trial is ultimately

unsuccessful, thus creating an articulated and critical commentary about the current war strategy. In this regard, Douglas Edric Stanley sees Space Invaders as "a social tale that can be related to historical tales without losing its poetic power" (D.E. Stanley).

If by "poetic power" the artist meant "Mad Libs," then we're in total agreement. [GC Germany via Kotaku]