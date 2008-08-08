Sounger Vin 1/8 MP3 Violin Speaker System is Fiddle-Shaped, for Style

MP3 speakers play music, so they may as well look like a musical instrument: that seems to be the thinking behind the Sounger Vin 1/8 Violin Speaker System with amp. And before you dismiss the device as a gimmick, you need to know it's crafted from spruce and maple wood, each speaker is 20W and stands 19-inches tall and the amp is violin-themed too. Does a wooden speaker-body, echoing the shape of a violin (which itself is optimised to make the great sounds) mean it'll sound better than nasty plastic speakers? Hard to say: but you can't deny that in terms of stylish, unusual looks, this is a winner. It's available in Korea, but you'll have to save up, violin fans, since it costs US$770. [TFTS]