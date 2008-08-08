Sounger Vin 1/8 MP3 Violin Speaker System is Fiddle-Shaped, for Style

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MP3 speakers play music, so they may as well look like a musical instrument: that seems to be the thinking behind the Sounger Vin 1/8 Violin Speaker System with amp. And before you dismiss the device as a gimmick, you need to know it's crafted from spruce and maple wood, each speaker is 20W and stands 19-inches tall and the amp is violin-themed too. Does a wooden speaker-body, echoing the shape of a violin (which itself is optimised to make the great sounds) mean it'll sound better than nasty plastic speakers? Hard to say: but you can't deny that in terms of stylish, unusual looks, this is a winner. It's available in Korea, but you'll have to save up, violin fans, since it costs US$770. [TFTS]

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

