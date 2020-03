The original SoundDock may be the most iconic iPod dock on the market, and now the company is making an official sequel with the SoundDock Series II (I guess we're supposed to ignore the SoundDock Portable). New features include iPhone support and auxiliary in. And it's probably safe to assume that it sounds a tad better as well. The Series II goes on sale this September for US$300. The Series I has since been reduced to US$230. [Bose via iLounge]