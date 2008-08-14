How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's Personal Field Speakers Actually Getting An Australian Release

As a general rule, the weird and wonderful gadgets that always seem to come out in Japan never actually make it to Australian shores. But Sony has surprised us by announcing that they're planning on releasing the PFR-V1 headphones (although technically they're not headphones, it's just easier to write headphones as opposed to "Personal Field Speakers" every time) we saw back in February.They still look incredibly awkward, and considering the $599 price tag, you have to wonder exactly what the market is for these things. You couldn't wear them in public - not only would you be ridiculed for the retainer-like appearance, but they're speakers, so everyone will unwillingly hear your obsession with Phil Collins as you take the train home.

So this means that they're for home use only. Which wouldn't be so bad a thing - the sound quality is actually really, really impressive. But most people have dedicated home theatres and stereos these days, so there's no need for a pair of quality on-ear speakers.

I could see them useful if they offered wireless connectivity, but Sony have said that the audiophile community (who is obviously their target for this product) cringe at any thought of compression from wireless audio, so it's not something they're looking at introducing. Which is a shame - wireless is probably the only way I'd ever consider buying a pair.

They'll be hitting shelves in September.

[Sony]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles