Sony Japan's ZX1 series 40-inch display is only 9.9mm thick at its narrowest, and 11.8kg. The display itself has only 1 HDMI port, while a wireless box can send the 120Hz, 1080p display up to 1080i images over a 5GHz channel many suspect is WHDM. That external port box will have 3 HDMI, 2 component, s-video, VGA, and even USB, mouse, and LAN port. All menus will be driven through an XMB Playstation-style crossmedia interface. Check out our hands-on of the skinny TV at IFA here. [Sony JP via Sony Insider]
Sony's KDL-40ZX1, a 40-inch LCD HDTV Only 9.9mm Thin
