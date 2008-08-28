How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's KDL-40ZX1, a 40-inch LCD HDTV Only 9.9mm Thin

Sony Japan's ZX1 series 40-inch display is only 9.9mm thick at its narrowest, and 11.8kg. The display itself has only 1 HDMI port, while a wireless box can send the 120Hz, 1080p display up to 1080i images over a 5GHz channel many suspect is WHDM. That external port box will have 3 HDMI, 2 component, s-video, VGA, and even USB, mouse, and LAN port. All menus will be driven through an XMB Playstation-style crossmedia interface. Check out our hands-on of the skinny TV at IFA here. [Sony JP via Sony Insider]

20080828002328_000120080820205341_000120080828002153_000120080828002245_000120080820204404_0001

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles