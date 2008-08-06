Sony's Bravia Theatre RHT-G500 3.1-Channel Hi-Fi is a TV Stand Too

Stand your precious new HDTV on a simple, old-fashioned plank of wood? No, that's way too low-tech... or at least you might think so after seeing Sony's RHT-G500. It's an "invisible home cinema" TV stand. "A TV stand with a product code?" you might ask. Yes. And an integrated 3.1-channel audio system with S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, HDMI inputs with pass-through, a special PMP connector, and both Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity. And you can stand TVs on it: it's designed for 32-inch to 40-inch sets. No word on pricing or availability. [Sony Europe via I4U]