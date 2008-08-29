Sony's Bravia BDV-IT1000 All-in-One Blu-ray Home Theatre Experience

It was only a matter of time before Sony squeezed out an all-in-one Blu-ray home theatre system, and their new Bravia BDV-IT1000 seems to fit that void quite nicely. Some of the highlight features include: 700W of total power, slim speakers thanks to finger-sized full-range drive units, wireless rear speakers, two HDMI inputs and support for Dolby Digital Plus, TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. No word on a price or a release date, but I wouldn't doubt that this beauty will be stateside in the near future.

BDV-IT1000 at a glance * Super-slim speakers made possible by finger-sized full-range drive units

* All-in-one home cinema system with integrated Blu-ray Disc drive

* Full HD 1080/24p picture quality with Deep Colour and x.v.Colour

* Wireless rear speakers for great surround effects without cables

* BD-Live Ready: upgradable to Profile 2.0 for extra content and downloads via Ethernet port

* DVD upscaling to 1080p

* Two HDMI input terminals for connection of games consoles, HD TV decoder boxes or other sources, and one HDMI output

* Optical digital and analogue stereo inputs. Also composite/component video in

* Upconversion to HDMI for analogue sources

* Fast, perfect 'one-touch' set-up with Digital Cinema Auto Calibration

* BRAVIA Sync for integrated operation with other Sony components

* XrossMediaBar onscreen display for simple, logical operation of all functions

* Connectivity with Network WALKMAN® and iPod® players, Bluetooth devices and home Wi-Fi networks via DIGITAL MEDIA PORT, plus Portable Audio Enhancer

* 700W total power: 5x100W plus 2x100W for subwoofer, using efficient, high-quality 32-bit S-Master digital amplification

