Sony Z4500 Motionflow 200Hz HDTV Gives Ultra-Smooth Video Action

Another First today has been the Sony Z4500 with 200Hz Motionflow technology, which uses a special processor to interpolate frames from the original source, delivering 200 frames per second for ultra-smooth, I-wanna-rub-my-butt-against-a-giant-english-pudding smooth video action. I saw the demo, right next to a normal 100Hz TV and the difference was extreme, even for a half-blind bat like me.

The good: Ultra-smooth video action, with no apparent loss of quality and artifacts.

The bad: While the effect is great and obvious when compared side-by-side to the 100Hz alternative, I don't know if it's worth it. I may not care about this frame-per-second overload.

Bottom line: Good news for the obsessed with video ultra-smoothness and tech specs.