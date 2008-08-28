Sony Shows Bravia TVs with 1,000,000:1 Contrast, Due in October

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As well as crazy thinness, Sony's other upcoming TV releases include crazy contrast: one million to one. The XR1 series of Bravia's will be 1920 x 1080 pixel full-HD models, featuring tri-colour RGB LED backlighting for an improved colour gamut, and dynamic switching backlighting tech to generate that enormous contrast ratio (it's about 3,000:1 in static mode.) There's a 10-bit Bravia 2 Engine processing the images inside, with separate algorithms for SD and HD picture sources, 120Hz Motionflow tech to improve smoothness, the usual range of connectors plus an extra USB port for connecting digital cameras. The XR1 will be in 46- and 55-inch sizes, for around US$5,500 and US$6,800, due October 10 in Japan at first. [AVWatch]

