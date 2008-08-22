Sony S-Airplay is a Wireless, Multi-room iPod Dock

Sony's S-Airplay Wireless iPod Dock is basically a cheaper, less functional version of the Sonos home audio system. You plug your iPod into the central base station, plug in up to 10 wireless speakers into power outlets through the house and just like that, you have multi-room audio.

The S-Airplay has a transmitting range of 50 metres, alarm clock functions and an AM/FM tuner. Each speaker has the option of playing audio from the radio or iPod (or nothing), and each can control playback options remotely. The central dock can connect to your home theatre system, allowing another method of playback.

The S-Airplay is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping in September. For US$400 you can get a bundle including one docking station and two wireless speakers. Additional speakers cost US$130. [Sony]