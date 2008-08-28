Sony Remixes Nav-U GPS Line With Four New Models

Nothing Earth-shattering here, but you might like to know that Sony has refreshed their Nav-U line of GPS units with the NV-U94T, NV-U84, NV-U74T and NV-U44. Their US$400 NV-U94T is the new top model, thinner than ever and sporting a 4.8" touchscreen with gesture recognition. Other features include stereo Bluetooth audio streaming (A2DP), hands-free calling with paired Bluetooth phone, photo viewing, and an accelerometer/barometer system known as Position Plus that tries to track your position even if the GPS suffers from interference (like when you drive through a tunnel). All of the new Nav-Us will be available this September. For more info on the complete line, we've pasted the press release after the jump.

SONY EXPANDS U.S. NAV-U™ PERSONAL NAVIGATION SYSTEM PRODUCT LINE

SAN DIEGO, August. 27, 2008 - Sony today announced four new feature-packed nav-u™ personal navigation devices (models NV-U94T, NV-U84, NV-U74T and NV-U44) which add more brand icons, search functionality and photo viewing features.

"Sony is bringing entertainment to navigation," said Mike Kahn, director of marketing for mobile electronics products in the Sony Electronics' Digital Imaging and Audio Division. "We've added features that make it fun to spend time with the nav-u."

The top-of-the-line NV-U94T adds new features such as a photo viewer, audio/video player and stereo Bluetooth® technology for streaming audio and making hands-free phone calls using compatible devices.

The new photo viewer feature turns the screen into a picture frame. Camera owners can view their digital images by inserting a Memory Stick® into the Memory Stick Pro Duo slot. The new nav-u devices are the only personal navigation devices on the market that provide users with the ability to easily view images shot on Cyber-shot® cameras.

This feature also supports the JPEG format and plays back still images individually, in slideshow mode or via thumbnails.

The NV-U94T model also can play MP3 and non-DRM AAC music files and MPEG-4 video files from Memory Stick PRO Duo media. Sony has incorporated stereo Bluetooth® technology (A2DP profile) into the device. Audio can be streamed wirelessly from the nav-u device to a compatible Bluetooth-enabled car stereo system, including Sony's Xplod® MEX-BT2600 and MEX-BT5100 head units. Stereo Bluetooth maintains high-quality sound while streaming music.

Hands-free calling is also supported. With a built-in microphone, drivers can use voice commands to initiate calls via compatible Bluetooth-enabled cell phones. Drivers can transfer their phone's address book over to the NV-U94T, which makes dialing a contact easier and safer. The phone dialing function is also linked to the points of interest (POI) database, enabling the user to search for a POI, such as a restaurant, and then call ahead for information.

For drivers who want a larger screen and all the top-end features, the NV-U94T model has a 4.8 inch (measured diagonally) 16:9 aspect ratio display. In addition to the entertainment features, it also includes the super suction cup mounting system, dual view 3D junction guide and POSITION plus™.

Stay on Course, Even Underground

The GPS satellites broadcast signals can easily be distorted by tall buildings, very dense foliage, or blocked altogether when underground. When this happens, GPS devices can easily give a false location. Sony developed POSITION plus to address the issue.

POSITION plus is a unique, hardware-based solution that consists of an acceleration sensor, a pressure sensor and a gyro sensor that together can calculate the vehicle's current position based on the last known GPS location. The result is a more consistent and accurate position that helps provide interruption-free guidance under the most difficult of GPS reception conditions.

Gesture command comes with all new nav-u devices and lets users jump to commands with one touch on the display. The new gesture command feature for forwarding photos lets users advance to the next picture, music track or video clip with a swipe of the finger from left to right across the screen. Other gesture commands include take me home, zoom in or out and call home.

Quickly Search Favourite Locations

One of the top benefits of owning a GPS system is the ability to find points of interest in unfamiliar areas. The new nav-u models feature a revised search algorithm for quicker POI searches. They also come with Quick Link, a new search feature with that enables a true "one touch" search for your favourite POI with the touch of a button.

Drivers can save any search string they like to one of their Quick Link buttons for one-touch searching. For example, if the drivers' favourite stores are Sony Style retail locations, they can save the term "Sony Style" to a Quick Link button and perform that search any number of times without having to retype the search string.

Brand icons help users quickly and easily identify their favourite restaurants, hotels, gas stations, stores and other locations while travelling through unfamiliar cities. Sony's new nav-u devices now have 30 percent more brand icons than last season's models (more than 150 brands), Users will automatically see brand icons appear on a map.

During address searches, the new nav-u systems can automatically complete partial entries of states, cities and street names. They come with nearly 5 million POIs and U.S. and Canadian maps, including Alaska, Canada, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, pre-installed on their flash memory.

Affordable Large Screen

The new NV-U84 model offers the best value in the large-screen segment. For about $350, drivers get a large 4.8 inch (measured diagonally) 16:9 aspect ratio display plus super suction cup, dual view text to speech, photo viewer and gesture command.

The NV-U74T has a 4.3 inch (measured diagonally) 16:9 aspect ratio display. It comes with a super suction cup, dual view, text to speech, Bluetooth hands free, real-time traffic, photo viewer, and gesture command.

The NV-U94T device's cradle has a built-in RDS-TMC real-time traffic receiver, while the NV-U74T model has its RDS-TMC function built into the main unit. With RDS-TMC real-time traffic functionality, the NV-U74T and NV-U94T devices can notify drivers in available coverage areas of up-to-date traffic conditions. The devices can automatically display the estimated number of minutes delay and if desired, can automatically reroute the driver around the incident. nav-u device owners will receive the first 90 days of real-time traffic free of charge. For continued traffic service, a subscription can cost as little as a few dollars per month after the initial trial period.

Most Economical

The new NV-U44 model has a 3.5 inch (measured diagonally) 4:3 aspect ratio display and a sleek, compact stylish design. It is feature rich with dual view, text to speech, photo viewer and gesture command, yet affordable at about $250.

Smaller, Greener Packaging

In line with Sony's environmental efforts, the NV-U74T, NV-U84 and NV-U94T models' outer shells are made with 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials. Certain other components, such as Sony's unique super suction cup and the flip-out GPS antenna, are made using at least 45 percent post-consumer recycled material.

Availability

Pre-orders for the nav-u personal navigation devices are now being accepted at www.sonystyle.com/navu. The NV-U94T, NV-U84, NV-U74T and NV-U44 nav-u personal navigation devices will be available in September for about $400, $350, $300 and $250 respectively. They will be available at www.sonystyle.com, at Sony Style retail stores nationwide, at military base exchanges, and at authorised dealers around the country. For more information about the products, please visit www.sonystyle.com/navu.