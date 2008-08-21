Sony PS3's VidZone Service Gives You Free Music and Video

Sony's just announced a video service for their PS3 called VidZone, which somehow offers up free music and videos, albeit only in PAL regions for the time being. It'll allow you to streaming unlimited music on demand for free, but it's unclear whether it'll be ad-supported, or whether the catalog will be full of only Sony BMG tracks, or whether these are horrible tracks that nobody wants to hear anyway. We'll update with more info when we get it, but this is separate from the current PSN service which already lets you buy and rent movies (which is shown in the screenshot above). [Maxconsole]