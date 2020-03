We were semi-surprised that the PSP hardware update contained so few external changes, but now that we've seen Sony's plan for the system, it all makes sense. Their ten year shelf-life plan for the PS2 and PS3 apparently also applies to the PSP platform, which according to them, "[does]not have a planned obsolescence strategy." Good news for current PSP owners since they won't have to upgrade their units for another three to four years at least. [Gama Sutra via Kotaku]