Sony Not Planning PS3 Price Cut for Leipzig, Spokesperson Says

Those hoping for a PS3 price cut in the near future better not hold their breaths. A Sony spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the company had no plans right now to give you another deal on the machine, and anyone hoping for that kind of news at Leipzig will be sorely disappointed. Given that they slashed the price less than a year ago, this shouldn't be too surprising. Though PS3 sales are still trailing behind the Wii, it's relatively recent discount put it neck to neck for second place with the cheaper Xbox 360. [Reuters]