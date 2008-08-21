How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Makes PSP-3000 Official

We knew the PSP-3000 was on the way, but now Sony has made it official. We don't have a full spec sheet yet, but the big two updates are going to be a new, brighter screen ("highest-level contrast ratio, response time, and wider colour gamut possible on a portable LCD screen" Sony claims) and an integrated microphone (making those impromptu Skype chats a whole lot more practical). No word on US release yet, but the PSP-3000 will be available in Europe on October 15th for €199. Hopefully we'll have a better picture for you soon, but it looks a lot like the existing PSPs. scriptgalleryPost("psp3000", 6, "");UPDATE: It's coming to the US on Oct 14, and it will hit with a new pack, click through for the update: [Kotaku]

The PSP 4GB Memory Entertainment Pack includes:

— Updated Piano Black PSP system

— 4GB Memory Stick PRO Duo — Store more photos, music, videos,

downloadable games and game saves.

— Everyday Shooter PLAYSTATION Network voucher* — A colourful and

music-driven arcade shooter, Everyday Shooter won three awards at the

Independent Gaming Festival at the 2007 Game Developers Conference.

Unlike traditional arcade shooters, in Everyday Shooter each on-screen

interaction is a note, chord, or riff that plays in harmony with each

level's unique music track. The title is available for PLAYSTATION(R)3

and will be making its debut for PSP. Download Everyday Shooter for

PSP from PLAYSTATION Store to your Memory Stick PRO Duo with the

included voucher.

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles