Sony Makes PSP-3000 Official

We knew the PSP-3000 was on the way, but now Sony has made it official. We don't have a full spec sheet yet, but the big two updates are going to be a new, brighter screen ("highest-level contrast ratio, response time, and wider colour gamut possible on a portable LCD screen" Sony claims) and an integrated microphone (making those impromptu Skype chats a whole lot more practical). No word on US release yet, but the PSP-3000 will be available in Europe on October 15th for €199. Hopefully we'll have a better picture for you soon, but it looks a lot like the existing PSPs. scriptgalleryPost("psp3000", 6, "");UPDATE: It's coming to the US on Oct 14, and it will hit with a new pack, click through for the update: [Kotaku]

The PSP 4GB Memory Entertainment Pack includes: — Updated Piano Black PSP system — 4GB Memory Stick PRO Duo — Store more photos, music, videos, downloadable games and game saves. — Everyday Shooter PLAYSTATION Network voucher* — A colourful and music-driven arcade shooter, Everyday Shooter won three awards at the Independent Gaming Festival at the 2007 Game Developers Conference. Unlike traditional arcade shooters, in Everyday Shooter each on-screen interaction is a note, chord, or riff that plays in harmony with each level's unique music track. The title is available for PLAYSTATION(R)3 and will be making its debut for PSP. Download Everyday Shooter for PSP from PLAYSTATION Store to your Memory Stick PRO Duo with the included voucher.