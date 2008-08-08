How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson's T700 Succeeds the Venerable T610

It took half a decade, but the T700 is Sony Ericsson's attempt at finally releasing a successor to one of our old favourites, the T610. The T700 has a 3.2-megapixel camera, stereo speakers, a "premium metal finish", 2-inch TFT display, 512MB storage (with expandable storage), quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE and 2100MHz UMTS/HSDPA 3G. Release date's set some time in Q4 2008, and will come in black/silver, black/red, and just plain silver. For those who owned a T610 a few years ago, this will be both sweetly nostalgic and deeply confusing, when you look down and see that your T610 has a camera that can take photos that aren't mistaken for abstract paintings. [Sony Ericsson]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles