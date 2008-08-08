Sony Ericsson's T700 Succeeds the Venerable T610

It took half a decade, but the T700 is Sony Ericsson's attempt at finally releasing a successor to one of our old favourites, the T610. The T700 has a 3.2-megapixel camera, stereo speakers, a "premium metal finish", 2-inch TFT display, 512MB storage (with expandable storage), quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE and 2100MHz UMTS/HSDPA 3G. Release date's set some time in Q4 2008, and will come in black/silver, black/red, and just plain silver. For those who owned a T610 a few years ago, this will be both sweetly nostalgic and deeply confusing, when you look down and see that your T610 has a camera that can take photos that aren't mistaken for abstract paintings. [Sony Ericsson]