Sony Ericsson W760a Coming to AT&T, Says Rumour

We raved about the Sony Ericsson W760's whizzy Walkman interface when we first talked about this phone in January, and now over at Cellphone Signal they've got information suggesting the mobile phone is coming to the US with AT&T. The confirmation comes from this leaked photo of a W760 bearing a teeny tiny little AT&T Deathstar logo. The guys at Mobile Phone Signal think that means you'll be able to buy this 3.2-megapixel cam, GPS-enabled phone "within weeks," though that sounds a little too like speculation. [Cellphone Signal]