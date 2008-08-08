Sony Ericsson Returns to T-Mobile With TM506, First HSDPA Phone

From September, T-Mobile customers will be able to get hold of Sony Ericsson's TM506 cellphone: which is also T-Mobile's first HSDPA handset. The two-megabyte flip-phone is a pretty standard tri-band GSM, with dual-band UMTS/HSDPA for 3G connectivity, Bluetooth 2.0 and a 2-megapixel camera. Doesn't look like you can do video calling, but video messaging is enabled and it has aGPS on-board. It'll be available from September 3, for an as-yet-unknown price, in a green and black colour scheme. [BGR and IntoMobile]