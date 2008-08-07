Sure we like the design, but we love that despite the muddy, spontaneous pewter finish of this homemade Gears of War Xbox 360, the creator very carefully negotiated all of the Xbox's machined ventilation holes. All-in-all, it's a pretty decent-looking mod, and those red lights are actually pretty quite when they're not signaling a melted 360. [Llama's]
Someone's Dragon Collection Melted on this Gears of War Xbox 360
