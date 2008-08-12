OK, so Frank Miller is a famous comic book turned movie guy, who wrote such famous books as 300 and Sin City, the latter of which he turned into a cool movie. Now, the studios have let him off his leash and are letting him make what appears to be an insane disaster of a movie called The Spirit. The newest trailer is below, and if anyone can explain to me just what the hell is going on with Samuel L. Jackson in this thing I would really appreciate it. Thanks Jason Chen for the lovely graphic.

