Some Nut Puts Working Desktop, 17-inch CRT and Printer in Convertible

Reader Henry found this "mobile office" in New York last night, which is probably one of the strangest things I've ever seen. It consists of a desk, a keyboard, a desktop, a CRT, a lamp, a printer and flowers, all mounted on the passenger side of a convertible. Wha?

Apparently it's some sort of New York staple, as someone else spotted the same car two years ago with the exact same equipment. You can see the old photo here. What the hell is it? A moving art piece? It sure as hell can't be real, since all that equipment would probably have been stolen a while ago. We're stumped. Do any of you readers know more about this mysterious car office, the blonde and his pre-Windows applications he's working on? [Thanks Henry!]