How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Some Insight Into Apple's App Store Rejections - No Rumble For Force Feedback

iPhone App de-listing may be mysterious process that takes place behind an opaque curtain of mystery, but TUAW discovered that the approval process is just as undecipherable. Two developers contacted them recently to fill them in on why their apps were rejected, one of which—rejected because they used vibration in a game—seems pretty ludicrous to us.

There's supposedly some unwritten rule among app developers that you're not supposed to use the phone's vibration feature for anything but alerts, not game enhancements. That's right. No force feedback when your race car hits a wall or when your avatar takes a blow to the face. Seems quite arbitrary to us, seeing as most people should be able to figure out that a vibration in a game comes from the game itself, not from an SMS message that didn't also pop up a visual notification.

The second was from another developer who didn't follow Apple's design conventions and put a toolbar at the top of the screen instead of the bottom (yeah, notice how all your apps have the toolbar at the bottom?). Not only that, they didn't change the shade or colour or icon of any of the entries on the toolbar to allow the user to see which one was selected, which is a bad design decision if we've ever seen one. Not too bad that this one's rejected.

We're sure there are a few more unwritten rules of iPhone development that we don't know about, so if you're a developer that's been rejected for some reason, drop us a note at [email protected] [TUAW]

Update: Jonathan points out that the force feedback rule could be to avoid paying the patent on rumbling controllers that all the major console makers had to dish out on. Most recently (and notably) seen on Sony's PS3.

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles