Solo Helps Travelers 'FlyThru' Security With Checkpoint Friendly Laptop Cases and Sleeves

Bags deemed "checkpoint friendly" by the TSA are starting to roll out fast and furious now—bags with "creative" names like "ScanFast" and the newly announced "FlyThru" from Solo (I'm still waiting for the "CavitySearchFree"). The FlyThru claims to be "the first laptop case company to have fulfilled the design and testing requirements to be Travel Sentry approved," but when it really comes down to it, all of the bags basically have cut-out area that makes it easy for security to view its contents. After that, its pretty much about what kind of style you prefer.

The FlyThru series consists of a "Tech Collecton" with a mesh-covered removable laptop sleeve for 15.4" laptops and a clamshell "Mini Instant Messenger" that holds an 11" netbook (pictured above). There will also be a "Classic Collection" with a "clamshell portfolio for 15.4" laptops that will lay flat across the x-ray belt during screening. Plus, an "AlwaysOn" FlyThru sleeve is in the works that will "securely hug the laptop" and provide a vented opening in the back that makes it possible to use the laptop while it is still in the sleeve. Exact pricing and a release date have not been announced, but Solo notes that all of its products will fall within the US$30 to US$60 range.

SOLO® WILL HELP PASSENGERS FlyThru™ AIRPORT SECURITY WITH NEW LINE OF

CHECKPOINT-FRIENDLY LAPTOP SLEEVES AND CASES New Assortment of Sleeves and Cases Allow Airport Screeners to

X-Ray Laptops While Still Inside Bags Hauppauge, N.Y. - SOLO, a leader in lifestyle-focused collections of laptop and business cases, is developing an innovative new assortment of checkpoint-friendly laptop cases called FlyThru™. FlyThru™ bags will allow airline passengers to quickly travel through airport security without removing laptops from their cases. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently given manufacturers guidelines to manufacture and market checkpoint-friendly bags. The new FlyThru™ cases from SOLO have been independently tested at test centres by SOLO. In addition Travel Sentry, a longtime partner with SOLO, has approved the new cases as meeting all current checkpoint security guidelines. Travel Sentry® has released its standards for laptop-friendly bags. SOLO is the first laptop case company to have fulfilled the design and testing requirements to be Travel Sentry® Approved. Travel Sentry creates and manages standards which improve travel security in cooperation with government security agencies, airlines, airports and the travel goods industry. By the Fall, SOLO plans to provide consumers with several FlyThru™ options within its various collections to meet the needs of the marketplace: — A Tech Collection mesh-covered removable laptop sleeve for 15.4" laptops that features cut-out windows for easy identification by airport security. — A Tech Collection clamshell "Mini Instant Messenger" that holds an 11" netbook. — A Classic Collection clamshell portfolio for 15.4" laptops that will lay flat across the x-ray belt during screening. SOLO is also marketing a patent pending "AlwaysOn" FlyThru™ sleeve, which will securely hug the laptop while also featuring vented openings in the back for cord pass-through. This will allow the user to utilise their laptop while it is still in the sleeve. The dual functionality not only protects laptops, but acts as a portable workstation. The "AlwaysOn" sleeve will be available to accommodate various sized laptops among several collection styles. All of the products will be extremely affordable, priced from $30 to $60 and available at major office and consumer electronics stores. Leticia Vargas, Director of Marketing at SOLO states, "SOLO has been working to create checkpoint-friendly cases for a number of reasons: to speed up airport security clearance, make travelling more convenient, and also to radically reduce the risk of lost or damaged laptops. The TSA reports that more than 25% of travelers are now travelling with notebooks, and studies show many laptops are damaged or lost due to chaotic removal of items at security checkpoints. Our consumers are road warriors! We are excited to offer additional innovative, consumer-focused solutions that aid in the protection of laptops and makes travelling faster and more convenient."

