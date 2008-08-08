Solid Alliance Silver Cross USB Drive is Holy Data Bank, for Goth Jewellery Geeks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Solid Alliance's newest USB thumbdrive will either appeal to geeky clergy-types, or vampire-goth-geek types, since it's an ornate metallic silver-coloured drive that comes in a cross-shaped caddy. And it's specifically designed to hang on a necklace. Bizarre: both markets for this product can't be all that big, can they? Still, this gizmo might even contain real silver, since the 2GB drive costs US$180. If that's too rich for your blood, there's a brass-coloured one, also 2GB, for US$145. [Akihabaranews]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

