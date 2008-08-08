Solid Alliance Silver Cross USB Drive is Holy Data Bank, for Goth Jewellery Geeks

Solid Alliance's newest USB thumbdrive will either appeal to geeky clergy-types, or vampire-goth-geek types, since it's an ornate metallic silver-coloured drive that comes in a cross-shaped caddy. And it's specifically designed to hang on a necklace. Bizarre: both markets for this product can't be all that big, can they? Still, this gizmo might even contain real silver, since the 2GB drive costs US$180. If that's too rich for your blood, there's a brass-coloured one, also 2GB, for US$145. [Akihabaranews]