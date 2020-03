Liliputing links to a video this evening of what they describe as a first look of Lenovo's upcoming low-cost ultraportable laptop. The video's creator said he shot the video at an "electronics holiday preview show in New York a few weeks ago." These mystery Lenovo laptops will purportedly come in 8.9 inch and 10.1 inch screen sizes with a 160GB hard drive, for a US$400 to US$600 price point. Due date? September, possibly, and not a boring black case in sight. [Liliputing]