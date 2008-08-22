Snapture 2.0 Further Improves iPhone's Camera

Snapture's one-upped their third-party jailbreak iPhone camera suite with Snapture 2.0, which brings multi-touch gesture zoom, cleaner user interface a delay timer and four colour modes. You can also now delete pictures on the "viewfinder" which is nice, or go slightly more advanced with the self-timer and the ability to shut off rotation. It's free as long as you jailbreak your iPhone, but US$7.99 if you want the premium version without ads and with QuickView delete/thumbnail stack/thumbnail enlarge. [Snapture]