The Smoon Ombrella is a lamp which is a sunshade which is a "shining sculpture," according to designer Beau & Bien. I don't know if it could be classified as an sculpture, but it's beautiful and useful: a ten-hour charge will allow you to illuminate any place in your home, outside or inside, for six days, without any cables.

For US$2,150, however, it's a bit out of most budgets. [Coliseum via Boing Boing]