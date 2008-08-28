Smoke Turret Will Make You King of the Party (Through Force if Necessary)

Quite simply, the Smoke Turret is the most dangerous-looking fog machine on the market. Five feet tall and swiveling 180-degrees on its tripod base, the turret's six barrels utilise a 90psi air compressor to fire smoke for up to 4.5 metres. On top of that, a strobe light is concealed in the gun sight for a little extra firepower to get the party started. Still, what's the US$2,400 Smoke Turret do that a normal fog machine can't? It makes you look like a total badass, that's what. [Fright Catalog via Nerd Approved]