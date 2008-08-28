How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Smoke Turret Will Make You King of the Party (Through Force if Necessary)

Quite simply, the Smoke Turret is the most dangerous-looking fog machine on the market. Five feet tall and swiveling 180-degrees on its tripod base, the turret's six barrels utilise a 90psi air compressor to fire smoke for up to 4.5 metres. On top of that, a strobe light is concealed in the gun sight for a little extra firepower to get the party started. Still, what's the US$2,400 Smoke Turret do that a normal fog machine can't? It makes you look like a total badass, that's what. [Fright Catalog via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles