Six-Bay MacBook and iBook Charger Is An Orgy Of Charging

Oncore's just released a six-bay MacBook and iBook charger which, as its name implies, can charge six batteries at the same time. Or rather three batteries at the same time, since it's divided up into three sets of two charging bays. Each bay can charge one while holding onto the other for when the first is done. This is made for the "education" market, but is perfect for when we need to go in the field and liveblog an Apple event and have to have six batteries on us. Comes in just charger or charger + six pack battery configurations. [Oncore via Macworld]